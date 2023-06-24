IDBI admit card 2023 for executive Posts out on idbibank.in, exam on July 2

Follow us on Image Source : IDBI IDBI admit card 2023 download link activated

IDBI admit card 2023, IDBI Executive admit card 2023 download link: IDBI bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of executive officer. Candidates who applied for IDBI executive recruitment 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in.

The facility of downloading IDBI admit card 2023 for executive posts will be available from June 23 to July 2. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their hall tickets.

IDBI executive admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in Click on the careers tab Click on 'Call Letter for Online Examination' under the recruitment of executive It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on login button IDBI executive admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

IDBI executive admit card 2023 direct download link

Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download IDBI executive admit card 2023 and take a printout of it for future use. Candidates are advised to read all details mentioned on the admit card carefully and appear in the exam as per the scheduled time.

A total of 1036 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidate will be based on Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT). Candidates can directly access the IDBI admit card 2023 download link by clicking on the above link.

IDBI executive exam 2023 pattern