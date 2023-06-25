MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification Out: Over 7,000 vacancies to be filled, apply online from tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification released for 7090 vacancies

MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification, MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Constable. According to the notification, more than 7,000 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Police Headquarters, Home (Police) Department.

Candidates who wish to become police constables have a huge opportunity in Madhya Pradesh Police Department. The applications for the aforesaid posts will be filled at esb.mponline.gov.in or esb.mp.gov.in from June 26, 2023 to July 10, 2023. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection criteria, and other details below.

MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding the qualification of class 10th or 12th can apply.

Age Limit - To apply for the aforesaid posts, a candidate must be between the age group of 18 and 25 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.

MP Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by a physical efficiency test and medical exam. The written test will cover the subjects of General Knowledge, Reasoning, Mathematics, and General Science.

MP Constable Recruitment 2023 exam pattern

The written test will be based on two sections - section 1, and section 2. Section 1 exam consists of MCQs in the Hindi language. Stage 2 will be based on the concerned subject. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and carries 100 marks for each section.

MP Constable Recruitment 2023: Salary

Appointed candidates will receive a salary in the pay band of Rs. 19500- Rs. 62000.

MP Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) - esb.mp.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, “MP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Apply Online” Register yourself by providing the required information Log in using your registration details Fill out the application form carefully Upload documents and pay the application fee Take a printout of the application form for future reference

MP Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee