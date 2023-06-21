IBPS RRB recruitment 2023 Notification: Last date of applicatoin submission extended for Clerk and PO posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apply Online for IBPS RRB 2023 recruitment for clerk and po posts at ibps.in

IBPS RRB 2023 recruitment, IBPS Clerk PO 2023 recruitment 2023, IBPS 2023 online application: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has made changes to the online registration date for recruitment of CRP RRBs – XII (Officer Scale I, II, III & Office Asst (Multipurpose).

According to the latest notice released by the IBPS, the board has changed the online application's last date in view of Manipur and due to natural calamities in certain parts of the country. Now, the last date for application submission is June 28, 2023. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was June 21, 2023.

A total of 9,075 posts of Officer Assistant(Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before June 28, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.

IBPS RRB 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link that reads, 'Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I)' It will take you to the login page where you need to register yourself Fill out the application form along with documents, application fee Download and save IBPS RRB 2023 confirmation page for future reference

IBPS RRB 2023: Application Fee

For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates: Rs.175/- For all others: Rs. 850/- Payment Mode: Through by using Debit Cards

IBPS RRB 2023: Vacancy Details

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 5538 Posts Officer Scale-I (AM)- 2485 Posts Officer (Manager) Scale-II (General Banking )- 315 Posts Officer Scale-II (IT) -68 Posts Officer Scale-II (CA)-21 Posts Officer Scale-II (Law ) -24 Posts Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) -08 Posts Officer Scale-II (Marketing )- 03 Posts Officer Scale-II (Agriculture) - 59 Posts Officer Scale III (Senior Manager) - 73 Posts

Direct link to apply online