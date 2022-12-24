Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 question paper leaked, exam cancelled

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2nd grade teacher exam question paper has leaked. The first shift exam has been cancelled which was to be conducted at 9 am today for GK and Psychology. This exam was to be held for over 9,700 vacant posts. Candidates must note that no changes have been made to the second shift exam. The second shift exam will be held for the Science subject.

RPSC Deputy Secretary has informed that the first shift of the exam has been cancelled because the question paper of GK and Psychology was leaked. The exam for RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher 2022 was scheduled between December 21 to December 27, 2022. Around 22 thousand 356 students were to attempt the test in the first shift. Whereas, 7740 students will appear for the second shift. On December 26, 2023, a total of 8160 and 7608 students will appear in the first and second shifts respectively. Only the first shift of the exam will be conducted on December 27, 2023.

Today, around 22 thousand 356 students were to attempt the exam but because of the paper leak, the exam is cancelled.