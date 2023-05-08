PSTET Paper 2 answer key 2023 released at pstet2023.org, Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PSTET answer key 2023 for Paper-2 released

PSTET Answer Key 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) paper-2 answer key today, May 8. Aspirants can check and download the PSTET answer key 2023 through the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org. The board has issued the answer key for all the eight subjects and for 1 to 90 common questions in the PSTET 2023 paper-2.

The PSEB has invited objections against the PSTET Answer key 2023 of Paper 2 from aspirants till May 11, 2023 (5 PM). The Paper II of PSTET 2023 was held on 30th April 2023 in pen and paper mode. The re-test was conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM. Aspirants can easily access the PSTET answer key download link by scrolling down.

How to download PSTET Paper-2 answer key

Candidates can download the PSTET Answer Key 2023 for Paper-II by following the steps provided below.

Go to the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org.

On the homepage, select the desired subject answer key.

Verify your responses with the PSTET Paper-2 tentative answer key.

Download PSTET answer key 2023 and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | SSC GD Score Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct link

Candidates can also raise objection against the PSTET Paper 2 answer key 2023 by making a payment of Rs 450 per question (Rs 300 for reserved categories). The objections usbmitted online should be in precribed format consisting the set number and question number. Aspirants can submit objections for more than one question in a similar format.

Direct link to download PSTET answer key 2023 Paper-2