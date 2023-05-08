SSC GD Score Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC GD Constable 2023 marks released

SSC GD score card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard today, May 8. Aspirants who have appeared in the SSC GD Constable in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can download their scorecards through the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download their SSC GD score card 2023 by logging in through their registration number and password.

The Commission had declared the SSC GD constable result 2023 released on April 8. The examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) format from January 10 to February 13, 2023. SSC is conducting the Constable GD recruitment examination to fill a total of 50,187 vacancies in the CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB.

SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard: How to check?

Candidates can check and download the SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard by folloowing the simple steps provided here.

Visit the official wbesite of SSC - ssc.nic.in. On the homepage, go to the log in section. Enter your reistration number and password. Submit details and SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard and save it for future reference.

Direct Link: SSC GD Constable 2023 scorecard

