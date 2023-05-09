PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 OUT on sssb.punjab.gov.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 link activated on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 has been by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their hall tickets using credentials on the login page. The link to the admit card can be accessed at the website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Patwari exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2023 at various exam centres to recruit 710 vacancies in Revenue Department. Candidates can download the PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the website of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Navigate the link of 'PSSSB Patwari Admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download PSSSB Patwari Admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023: Important exam guidelines

Candidates have been advised to report to the exam centre one hour before the exam and carry their admit card along with valid identity proof. Candidates are required to follow the covid-19 guidelines and precautions to be followed during the exam.

PSSSB Patwari Admit 2023: Exam centre details are to be allotted on May 12

According to the official website, the details of the exam centres will be shared on May 12. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

