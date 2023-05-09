Tuesday, May 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 OUT on sssb.punjab.gov.in, direct link here

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 OUT on sssb.punjab.gov.in, direct link here

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 link is available at ssb.punjab.gov.in. Check exam date, admit card download direct link, how to download and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2023 9:12 IST
psssb punjab patwari admit card 2023 download, punjab patwari expected exam date, psssb patwari 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 link activated on sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 has been by the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Candidates who applied for the said exam can download their hall tickets using credentials on the login page. The link to the admit card can be accessed at the website of  PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in. 

PSSSB Patwari exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2023 at various exam centres to recruit 710 vacancies in Revenue Department. Candidates can download the PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. 

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023: How to download?

  • Visit the website of Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board - sssb.punjab.gov.in
  • Navigate the link of 'PSSSB Patwari Admit card 2023' flashing on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth
  • PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen
  • Download PSSSB Patwari Admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023

PSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2023: Important exam guidelines

Candidates have been advised to report to the exam centre one hour before the exam and carry their admit card along with valid identity proof. Candidates are required to follow the covid-19 guidelines and precautions to be followed during the exam. 

PSSSB Patwari Admit 2023: Exam centre details are to be allotted on May 12

According to the official website, the details of the exam centres will be shared on May 12. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. 

ALSO READ | SSC CHSL notification 2023 today at ssc.nic.in, check dates, vacancies, and other details

ALSO READ |  Indian Navy recruitment 2023: apply online for short service commission officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News