SSC CHSL notification 2023 today at ssc.nic.in, check dates, vacancies, and other details

SSC CHSL notification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level, CHSL 10+2 Notification as per the official schedule. Candidates who are willing to appear in the SSC CHSL 2023 exam this year, can apply once the notification and registrations begin on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The number of vacancies will be determined in due course. Selected candidates will be appointed for the post of Lower Division Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators will be recruited through this recruitment process for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals,

etc.

The registrations would start from today onwards, May 9, and the last date to apply on June 8, 2023.

SSC CHSL 2023: Check Exam and Admit Card Date

According to the annual calendar, the SSC CHSL exam 2023 for tier 1 will be conducted in the month of July and August. Those who qualify Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. The dates of Tier 2 will be intimated in due course of time. The admit cards for the same will be released 10-15 days before the exam date.

SSC CHSL 2023: How to apply?

Once SSC CHSL 2023 registration link is active, the direct link and steps to apply will be shared here. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

SSC CHSL 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for SSC CHSL 2023, Candidates must have passed the 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board and the age must be between 18-27 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

