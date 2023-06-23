MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023: Registrations for 797 JIO posts ends today at mha.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023 registration ends today

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA will close the registrations for Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical Recruitment 2023 today, June 23. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the IB JIO recruitment examination can fill the online application form through the official website-- mha.gov.in.

The MHA IB JIO Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 797 posts of Junior Intelligence Officer. The selection of candidates will be based on the online computer based examination to be held for a duration of two hours, skill test and interview/ personality test.

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Opening Date for Online Registration June 3, 2023 Closing Date of submission of Application Form and online fee payment June 23, 2023 (11:59 PM) Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan June 27, 2023

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical

Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical Number of Post: 797

ALSO READ | IBPS RRB recruitment 2023 Notification: Last date of applicatoin submission extended for Clerk and PO posts

ALSO READ | Rajasthan govt releases 13,184 vacancies for Safai Karamchari on lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in, Check details

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply