MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023: Registrations for 797 JIO posts ends today at mha.gov.in

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA will close the registrations for Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical Recruitment 2023 today, June 23. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the IB JIO recruitment examination can fill the online application form through the official website-- mha.gov.in.
The MHA IB JIO Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 797 posts of Junior Intelligence Officer. The selection of candidates will be based on the online computer based examination to be held for a duration of two hours, skill test and interview/ personality test.
IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Opening Date for Online Registration
|June 3, 2023
|Closing Date of submission of Application Form and online fee payment
|June 23, 2023 (11:59 PM)
|Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan
|June 27, 2023
Vacancy Details
- Name of the Post: Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical
- Number of Post: 797
IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply
- Go to the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.
- Visit the "What's New" section on the homepage.
- Click on the "Online application for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Technical i.e. JI0-11/ Tech in IB" link.
- Go through the advertisement details and proceed to fill the application form.
- Complete registrations as instructed, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
- Review the IB JIO application form and submit it.
- Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.