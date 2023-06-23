Friday, June 23, 2023
     
MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023: Registrations for 797 JIO posts ends today at mha.gov.in

Aspiring candidates can apply for the IB JIO recruitment examination through the official website-- mha.gov.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2023 14:57 IST
IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023, MHA IB JIO Recruitment 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023 registration ends today

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA will close the registrations for Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical Recruitment 2023 today, June 23. Aspiring candidates who wish to appear for the IB JIO recruitment examination can fill the online application form through the official website-- mha.gov.in.

The MHA IB JIO Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 797 posts of Junior Intelligence Officer. The selection of candidates will be based on the online computer based examination to be held for a duration of two hours, skill test and interview/ personality test.

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates
Opening Date for Online Registration June 3, 2023
Closing Date of submission of Application Form and online fee payment June 23, 2023 (11:59 PM)
Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan June 27, 2023

Vacancy Details

  • Name of the Post: Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical
  • Number of Post: 797

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

  • Go to the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.
  • Visit the "What's New" section on the homepage.
  • Click on the "Online application for the post of Junior Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Technical i.e. JI0-11/ Tech in IB" link.
  • Go through the advertisement details and proceed to fill the application form.
  • Complete registrations as instructed, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Review the  IB JIO application form and submit it.
  • Download the confirmation page and save it for further use.

