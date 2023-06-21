Rajasthan govt releases 13,184 vacancies for Safai Karamchari on lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in, Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023 notification released

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Local Self Government Department, Rajasthan has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Safai Karamchari. Interested candidates can submit their applications from today onwards at lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is July 19, 2023 till 23.59 PM. A total of 13,184 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process at various locations in Rajasthan. Candidates can check qualifications, eligibility, how to apply and other details below.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be a citizen of India. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 40 years can submit their applications for the said posts. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category as per the government norms.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria

The selection process involves practical test and interview. The candidates will be called for document verification and medical test based on their performance in the practical test and interview.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in Candidates are required to register themselves if they are not registered Log in with the credentials Click on the Safai Karamchari Bharti 2023 link Fill out the details including name, father's name, others Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and click on the submit button Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023 Salary

The appointed candidates will get a salary on the pay matrix level 1 according to the seventh pay commission. Candidates can check more details in the given PDF.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2023 Application Fee