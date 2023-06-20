RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023 Notification out: Apply Online for 5388 vacancies from June 27

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RSMSSB Jr Accountant Recruitment 2023 notification released

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before July 26, 2023. The link to the online applications will be activated on June 27, 2023 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 5388 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 5190 vacancies are for Junior Accountants and 198 are Tehsil Revenue Accountants. The selection of the candidates will be done on a single-stage exam. Candidates can check vacancy details, qualifications, age limit, selection criteria, how to apply, and more.

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Accountant - 5190 (4911 non-scheduled area + 279 scheduled area) Tehsil Revenue Accountant - 198 (170 non-scheduled area + 28 scheduled area)

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidate should be 12th from a recognized University or equivalent. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: Salary

Appointed candidates will get a salary on a pay scale level of 10.

RSMSSB Junior Accountant Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on 'Recruitment Advertisement' Click on 'apply online' link Fill out the application form carefully Upload documens and pay application fee After final submission of online application, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

