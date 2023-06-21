UP Police Recruitment 2023: UPPRPB to recruit 52,699 Constables; Exam to held in hybrid mode

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification soon

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the recruitment notification for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The recruitment process will be held to fill up a total of 52,699 vacant posts of Constables in the department. However, the official notification is yet to be issued by the board.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 notification is likely to be released in the month of July 2023, after which the application process will be started. The official website-- uppbpb.gov.in will host the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 application window. Earlier this recruitment was to be done on 33,757 posts, but due to delay in the process for 10 months, the number of posts has now been increased to 52,699.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection of a candidate will be based on written exam, physical efficiency test (PET) and pre-medical test (PMT). As per the reports, the UPPRPB is planning to conduct the UP Police Constable Recruitment examination in 'Hybrid' mode. The exam will include both online and offline modes simultaneously. The question paper will be displayed online on the computer screen, whereas candidates will be given OMR answer sheets to mark the responses.

