Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KVS TGT Exam Date 2023: Exam City Slip available | Check here

KVS TGT Exam Date 2023: The Exam City Slip for KVS TGT Exam 2023 has been released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The exam city slip is available on the official website of KVS- kvssangathan.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the KVS TGT Exam scheduled on February 12, 2023, can now download the exam city slip.

KVS TGT Exam 2023

The KVS Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2023. The exam will be held from February 12, 2023, to February 14, 2023. KVS has activated the link for the candidates to download the exam city slip.

How to download the Exam City Slip?

Go to the official website of KVS- kvssangathan.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the announcement section. A new page will open, click on the link for 'TGT city display link.' You will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials like application number and date of birth. Submit and the exam city slip will be displayed.

KVS TGT Exam 2023: Official Notice

KVS has issued an official notification for the candidates who will appear for the TGT exam. The official notice of KVS reads, 'All candidates appearing for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher from 12-14 Feb 2023 are here by informed that they can download the Pre-Admit indicating date of Computer Based Test and name of city where examination is going to be conducted. This may not be treated as admit card. The final admit card for downloading will be available on KVS website https://www.kvsanciathan.nic.in three days before the date of examination.'

ALSO READ | KVS Recruitment 2023: Admit Card for Principal, Vice Principal, PRT and more released! Check here

ALSO READ | KVS Recruitment 2023: Answer Key for PGT, TGT, Principal and other posts released | Check