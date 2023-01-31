Follow us on Image Source : KVS (OFFICIAL WEBSITE) KVS Recruitment 2023: Answer Key for PGT, TGT, Principal and other posts released | Check direct link

KVS Recruitment 2023: The answer key for the exam held for the various posts of Principal, Vice Principal, Section Officier, Finance Officer, PGT, TGT and H.M has been released. The KVS in its official notice has informed the candidates about the answer key and asked them to raise their objections.

KVS Recruitment 2023: Answer Key

The answer key of the exam held on January 22, 2023, has been released on the official website. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has informed the candidates by issuing the official notice. The official notice of KVS reads, 'The candidates who have appeared in the KVS Limited Departmental Competitive Examination held on 22 Jan 2023 are informed that the answer keys have been uploaded on the website.'

KVS Recruitment 2023: Objections

The official notice of NTA states, 'In case the candidates are not satisfied with any of the answer key(s), they have to click on the link 'Submit Key Challenge'. Select the question through the dropdown that they want to challenge and click on 'Select for Challenge', select the answer option which you think is correct. In case, the candidates think that more than one option is correct, they have to select such desired options. In case, the candidates have opted wrong answer option for the challenge, Click to 'Update your Answer'. In case, the candidates want to challenge more answer key(s), follow the same procedure.'

KVS Recruitment 2023: Challenges

The challenge on answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the website latest by 02/02/2023 (up to 11.59 PM). The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through a Credit/Debit Card by 02/02/2023 (up to 11.59 PM). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.'

ALSO READ | KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date for KVS Teaching and Non-teaching released | Check HERE

ALSO READ | KVS Recruitment 2022: Correction window to open today | Check latest updates