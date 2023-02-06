Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KVS Recruitment 2023: Admit Card for Principal, Vice Principal, PRT and more released! Check direct link

KVS Recruitment 2023: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the admit cards for the candidates. The admit cards of only those candidates have been made available who applied for the post of Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT (Music). The direct links for the admit cards have been provided here.

KVS Recruitment 2023: Admit Card

The admit card for the candidates appearing for the KVS recruitment 2023 exam scheduled to begin on February 7, 2023, can download the admit card for Assistant Commissioner, Principal, Vice Principal and PRT posts. Check here the direct link to download the admit cards.

Direct Link for admit card for Assistant Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal posts

Direct link for admit card for PRT (Music)

KVS Recruitment 2023: How to download the admit Card?

Go to the official website of KVS- kvsangathan.nic.in. On the homepage, go to the 'Announcements' section. Under this section, click on the link for 'Click here to download admit card for the post of Asstt. Commissioner, Principal, Vice-Principal and PRT (Music) - Direct Rectt 2022' You will be directed to a new page. Now, click on the link 'Click here to download admit card for the post of Asstt Commissioner, Principal and Vice Principal' or 'Click here to download admit card for the post of PRT (Music)' to download the admit card. Once again, you will be directed to a new page. Key your login credentials and submit. Your admit card will get displayed.

KVS Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their admit card for future reference. The exam for Assistant Commissioner and Principal is scheduled to be conducted on February 7 and 8, 2023 respectively. Whereas, the exam for Vice-Principal & PRT(Music) will be held on February 9, 2023.

