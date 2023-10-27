IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download phase 2 call letter at ibps.in

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 download link available at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Commission (IBPS) has released the mains exam admit card for recruitment to the probationary officer. All those who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims 2023 exam can download the probationary officer phase 2 call letter from the official website, ibps.in. The facility to download the common recruitment process for recruitment of probationary officers/management trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIII) will be available till November 5. Candidates can download IBPS PO mains admit card 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new window where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference

Along with the admit cards, the board has released the handout for the main exam for the reference of the candidates. The IBPS PO Mains handout contains the sample paper question which covers questions from reasoning and computer aptitude, general economy, data analysis and interpretation. Candidates can get an idea of the exam pattern through this handout which can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Guidelines to follow

Candidates are advised to check the date, reporting time, and venue address of the exam in the call letter and visit the venue one day before the exam to confirm the location to avoid the last minute on the exam day. Candidates are also advised to paste their photograph on the call letter and carry one more photograph in addition to the day of the exam. Candidates reporting without one photograph placed on the call letter and one additional photograph will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates should ensure that signatures appended by them in all places such as online application forms, call letters, attendance sheets, etc with the IBPS/Banks in the future should be identical and there should be no variation of any kind. Signatures in capital letters will not be considered.

