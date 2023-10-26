Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2023 Download Online on Official Website

IBPS PO Prelims 2023: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecards of the IBPS PO Prelims 2023 Exam. All those who appeared in the exam they can download their scorecard using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The facility to download IBPS PO Prelims scorecard 2023 will be available from October 25 to November 5 on its official website. The candidates are advised to download scorecard before the closure of the window.

The institute conducted the exam on September 23 and 30. The IBPS PO Prelims 2023 results were announced on October 18. This drive is being conducted to recruit 3049 vacancies for the post of Probationary officer through this recruitment drive. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to access their scorecard online.

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Score Card 2023?

First of all, candidtaes can visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Scores of online preliminary exam for CRP-PO/MT-XIII

It will redirect you to the new window where you need to click on the link of Scores of online preliminary exam for CRP-PO/MT-XIII

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, password, captcha and other details

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2023 will appear on the screen

Download IBPS Scorecard 2023 and save it for future reference

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2023 direct download link

What's next?

All those who have been qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the IBPS PO Mains 2023 exam which is scheduled to take place on November 5. The admit cards for the same will be soon uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.