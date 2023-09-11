CSBC admit card 2023 soon: Check Bihar Police Constable call letter release expected date, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 soon

Bihar Police Constable admit card 2023 soon, Bihar Police Constable Exam Date: The Central Selection Board of Constables will soon release the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Police Constable. Candidates who applied for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam can download their call letters from the official website of CBSC, csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 25, October 1, 7 and 15. However, there is no official information in this regard. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the release of CSBC bihar admit card 2023 can download their call letters using credentials on the login page.

This drive is being conducted to fill up 21,391 vacancies for the post of constable in the organisation. The registration process was started on June 20 and concluded on July 20. According to the information shared by the board, a total of 45, 667 aplications have been rejected by the board. The list of rejected candidates with their names and reasons has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can check the list of rejected applications on the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

ALSO READ | Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: More than 20,000 vacancies announced, apply online from September 13

CSBC Bihar admit card 2023: Expected date

There is no confirmation on the release of CSBC Bihar admit card 2023. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of CSBC Bihar admit card 2023. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download CSBC Bihar admit card 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Education Department roll out new state education policy, two semesters, three languages included

CSBC Bihar Admit Card 2023: How to Download