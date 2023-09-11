Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: More than 20,000 vacancies announced, apply online from September 13

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023 notification out for over 20,000 vacancies.

Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023, Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023 application form: The Odisha School Education Programme Authority has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of school teachers (Schematic). According to the official notification, a total of 20,000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process for primary, upper primary schools under different Revenue Districts of Odisha.

The registration process will commence on September 13 and conclude on October 10. Interested candidates can submit their applications online on the official website, osepa.odisha.gov.in. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates should note that there will be no exam fee.

Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website, osepa.odisha.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023 online Application.

It will take you to the registration window, where you need to register yourself

On successful registration, the candidates are required to login with their credentials and proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be based on the marks secured on a computer-based test exam. The date, time of the exam will be shared in due course. The candidates will be able to download Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam admit card from the official website of OSEPA. The details of the engagement of Junior teachers (Schematic) will be shared on the official website. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for regular updates.