Dee Freeman, Sistas actress, dies at 66 due to lung cancer

New Delhi:

Actress Dee Freeman has passed away at the age of 66. The TV actress was known for her stellar performances in The Young and the Restless and Sistas. The actress's family confirmed that she passed away on April 2, 2026, after battling Stage 4 lung cancer.

Family's post

In a statement shared on Dee Freeman's official Instagram account, the actress's family expressed their grief. The family conveyed their gratitude for the support Freeman received during her illness. 'On behalf of her family, it is with deepest sadness that we share this update with you. Dee passed away peacefully on April 2, 2026 after a brave and fearless fight with cancer. Thank you to everyone who supported Dee during her battle. It blew her away to know how many people cared about her and were pulling for her. We know Dee is up there in heaven being the force of nature she always was. Now she's doing it with her angel wings on. Rest in peace, Dee,' read her family's post.

Dee Freeman's career

Born on June 6, 1959, in Louisiana, Dee Freeman pursued a different career path before entering the entertainment industry. She served in the United States Marine Corps for six years. Subsequently, she moved to Japan, where she worked as a radio DJ. Freeman made her on-screen debut in 1995 in the TV series Coach. She later appeared in shows such as The X-Files, Dexter and Bones.

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