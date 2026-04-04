Sunetra Pawar reaches out to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of Baramati bypoll

Mumbai:

Political activity in Maharashtra has picked up pace ahead of the Baramati by-election. According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar recently spoke to Uddhav Thackeray regarding the upcoming contest. The conversation comes at a time when several parties are discussing whether the election should be held unopposed. Leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and the ruling alliance are reportedly in favour of an uncontested election in Baramati.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has also indicated a similar stand, saying it may not field a candidate against a member of the Pawar family. Baramati has long been considered a stronghold of the Pawar family.

Congress to enter the fray?

However, the situation is not entirely clear. The Indian National Congress is considering putting up its own candidate if its allies choose not to contest. State Congress chief Harshawardhan Sapkal has hinted that the party is exploring options and may step in.

Seat vacant after Ajit Pawar’s death

The bypoll has been necessitated after the tragic death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash earlier this year. Sunetra Pawar is expected to contest from the seat and will need to win an election within six months to continue in her current post.

Sunetra Pawar, who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister after Ajit Pawar's passing, has been given the responsibility of the departments such as State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, Minority Affairs, and Waqf.

According to the government order, Sunetra Pawar has been allotted the following for office use:

The office space on the north side of the sixth floor of the main Secretariat building,

The chambers on the east side of the seventh floor,

Chamber number 717 (the chamber after entering from the treasury room),

Chambers number 722 and 723,

and chamber number 503 on the north side of the fifth floor.

All eyes on Uddhav Thackeray

The final decision now depends largely on Uddhav Thackeray. His stand is expected to play a key role in deciding whether the election will be uncontested or competitive. Sources say that the recent phone call between Sunetra Pawar and Thackeray was part of efforts to reach a common understanding.

Key dates for the bypoll

Nomination filing for the bypoll will close on April 6, scrutiny will take place on April 7, and the last date to withdraw nominations is April 9. If more than one candidate files nomination, voting will be held on April 23, and results will be declared on May 4.