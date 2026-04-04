Iran war escalates: Two US jets downed, two Black Hawks hit, pilot missing in last 24 hours

New Delhi:

The ongoing war between the US and Iran took a dangerous turn as two American warplanes were shot down in a single day, marking the first confirmed losses of US aircraft inside Iranian territory since the conflict began. One of the downed planes, an F-15E Strike Eagle, carried two crew members. One was rescued, but the second remains missing, sparking a high-risk search mission deep inside hostile territory.

In a separate incident, a US A-10 Warthog was hit over Kuwait. The pilot ejected safely and was recovered, but the back-to-back losses have shaken confidence in US air control over the region.

Search and rescue mission faces danger

Efforts to locate the missing F-15E crew member have been risky. Two US Blackhawk helicopters sent to rescue the pilot were hit by Iranian fire but managed to escape. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has launched its own search in southwestern Iran and has urged civilians to report or capture the US pilot, offering rewards for information or actions against him.

Officials in Tehran are framing the incident as a turning point. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the war’s focus shifting from regime change to actively hunting US personnel.

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump is being updated in real time about the search operation.

Impact on US air operations

The downing of multiple aircraft sheds light on the growing dangers for US forces. Other planes, including A-10s and KC-135 refueling tankers, were forced into emergency maneuvers, showing the strain on American air operations.

Reports note that even partially operational air defense systems can create significant risks for aircraft. The broader war shows no signs of slowing. Iran has rejected a US ceasefire proposal mediated by Pakistan. Strikes and counterstrikes continue across the Middle East, including attacks on Israel, US-allied Gulf states, and critical infrastructure in Kuwait.