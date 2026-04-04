Awarapan 2 release date: Will Emraan Hashmi lock horns with Sunny Deol? Know Lahore 1947 details

New Delhi:

Producers and directors often keep a keen eye on festivals and special occasions to lock in release dates for their films. Consequently, situations involving box office clashes between films frequently arise. This Independence Day, a similar scenario may unfold, as a showdown between Sunny Deol's and Emraan Hashmi's films could be witnessed in theaters.

Yes! You read that right. Seems like a Sunny Deol and Emraan Hashmi box office clash is being planned.

Lahore 1947 vs Awarapan 2

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is currently making headlines regarding his upcoming film, Awarapan 2. Although the film was originally scheduled for release on April 3, it could not proceed as planned due to various reasons. Now, reports suggest that the film may instead be released this year on the occasion of Independence Day. Given this situation, there is a growing possibility of a box office clash with Sunny Deol's film, Lahore 1947.

Official confirmation is awaited

It is reported that some filming work for Emraan Hashmi's movie remains pending, with completion expected by the end of April. The filmmakers have reportedly finalized a release date. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 could hit theaters this Independence Day. However, the makers have not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the release date. It is worth noting that Disha Patani will be seen starring alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film. The first installment of the Awarapan franchise was released in 2007.

About Lahore 1947

If Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is indeed released on Independence Day, it will go head-to-head with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. Preity Zinta will be seen starring alongside Sunny Deol in the latter film. Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947. Rajkumar Santoshi has taken the helm as its director. Shabana Azmi will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

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