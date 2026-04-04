Three dead after consuming spurious liquor in Meerut, police launch investigation

New Delhi:

Three men in Meerut from the same village in the Daurala police station area died following the consumption of locally brewed liquor. Reports suggest that all three fell seriously ill after drinking the alcohol and were rushed to a private hospital near a toll plaza. Despite medical efforts, two Ankit and Jitendra passed away on arrival, while Baburam succumbed during treatment.

Police take action

Meerut SSP Avinash Pandey instructed the Daurala police station in-charge to investigate the source of the liquor and identify the seller. Authorities are working to trace where the victims purchased the alcohol and to determine if others may have been affected.

What do the preliminary findings show?

Initial inquiries by the police and excise department revealed that multiple cartons of tetra-pack liquor had been sold on Friday, but no other cases of poisoning have surfaced elsewhere. During the investigation, four small containers of alcohol were recovered from the scene, including three of the “Dilkash” brand and one labeled “Bunty Jeera Masala.” Forensic analysis will confirm whether this liquor was responsible for the deaths.

Family members of the deceased raised allegations of consuming spurious liquor and protested at the hospital. Sachin, son of Baburam, told police that the victims’ health deteriorated rapidly, prompting the urgent hospital visit. The tragic deaths have left the local community in shock.

District Magistrate VK Singh, SSP Avinash Pandey, and SP City Ayush Vikram visited the area to assess the situation. The liquor shop suspected to be involved has been sealed, and authorities have ordered a thorough investigation.