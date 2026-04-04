Jos Buttler shares wholesome moment with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of RR clash | Watch

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for game 9 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026; Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4. Both sides share a rich history and a head-to-head record that is in favour of GT as well.

Ahead of the game, former Rajasthan Royals batter and now Gujarat Titans’ swashbuckling star Jos Buttler was captured sharing a wholesome moment with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In a clip shared by Rajasthan Royals on their social media handle, Buttler was seen talking to Sooryavanshi, branding him as the best batter he has seen of his age, and heaping praise on him over his potential and what the future holds for the young superstar.

"I said don't get him too excited. I said the best player I've ever seen. Imagine when he is 21 or 25, world at his feet. So good to watch. You broke English hearts in the U19 World Cup. It's awesome. Playing so well, great to watch, keep it up. That freedom is so good to watch," said Buttler in a video shared by RR.

Rajasthan Royals aim to continue winning run

It is interesting to note that Rajasthan Royals got off to a great start to the IPL 2026 season. Taking on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the season, Rajasthan Royals managed to register an eight-wicket victory and currently sit in second place in the group standings.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans got off to a subpar start to the season as they lost their first game. They took on 2025’s finalists, Punjab Kings, in their first game and succumbed to a hefty loss and will aim to improve in the upcoming game against Rajasthan Royals.

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