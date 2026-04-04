Box Office Report [April 3, 2026]: Dhurandhar 2 refuses to bow down to Project Hail Mary | See collections

New Delhi:

Indian audiences demonstrate a distinct fascination with superhero and science-fiction Hollywood films. Currently, the Hollywood movie Project Hail Mary is also finding favor with our viewers. The film is collecting at a steady pace and has managed to hold its ground at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from a hit film like Dhurandhar 2 currently playing in theaters.

Read on to discover how much this Hollywood film earned on Friday along with the second Friday collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

How ​​much did Project Hail Mary collect on its 9th day?

According to Sacnilk, the Hollywood film Project Hail Mary collected Rs 2.30 crore at the Indian box office on its 9th day. On Thursday, the film had successfully added Rs 2.55 crore to its tally. The total collection for this Hollywood film has now reached Rs 27 crore. Meanwhile, the film is raking in massive earnings globally; worldwide, it has already grossed Ras 3,300 crore.

Does the film have a unique storyline?

The tradition of producing science-fiction films runs deep in Hollywood. This genre is also highly appreciated by Indian audiences. This is precisely why, even in the face of a hit film like Dhurandhar 2, Project Hail Mary continues to collect crores of rupees every single day. The story centers on a teacher named Ryland Grace. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he is compelled to become an astronaut. He finds himself alone aboard a spaceship, yet he remains humanity's last hope; he must save the Earth. On this perilous journey, he receives assistance from an alien. Beyond the storyline, audiences are also highly impressed by the film's VFX.

Project Hail Mary cast

Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling plays the lead role in the film Project Hail Mary. Audiences have greatly appreciated his emotional performance. Apart from him, several other actors—such as Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, Ken Leung and Priya Kansara, have played pivotal roles in the film. The movie has been produced and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

What is the latest update on Dhurandhar 2?

It has been 16 days since the release of the film Dhurandhar 2. The movie is inching closer to crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in earnings. On Friday, Dhurandhar 2 raked in Rs 21.55 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs 959.62 crore. Consequently, Dhurandhar 2 emerged as the top earner at the Indian box office on Friday.

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