Eighth Indian ship Green Sanvi, carrying over 46,000 MT of LPG crosses Hormuz amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi:

A large Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker, Green Sanvi, carrying over 46,000 metric tonnes of fuel, is making its way through the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to reach Mumbai by April 6. The Directorate General of Shipping say the tanker has been navigating safely and is on track to complete its journey on schedule.

This follows successful deliveries by other Indian ships in the past week, including Jag Vasant at Kandla and Pine Gas at New Mangalore, which shows that India’s LPG supply is continuing despite the tensions in the Gulf region.

8 Indian vessels cross Hormuz

Notably, India has emerged as one of the leading countries ensuring the steady movement of ships through the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz, playing a key role in safeguarding the nation’s energy needs and keeping fuel supplies stable for citizens.

Several Indian-linked vessels have successfully navigated the crucial route so far, including

Shivalik Nanda Devi Jag Laadki Pine Gas Jag Vasant BW Tyr BW Elm Green Sanvi

Other vessels waiting for clearance

Two more LPG carriers, Green Asha and Jag Vikram, are currently waiting for permission from the Iranian Navy to pass through the Hormuz Strait. Authorities are working to ensure that all Indian vessels stuck in the region can move safely.

Meanwhile, the tanker BW TYR has already reached Mumbai and is unloading its cargo, while BW ELM has been rerouted to Ennore port and is expected to arrive on April 4.

Indian ships and crew in the Gulf

India currently has several ships in the Gulf region, with about 20,500 Indian seafarers on duty. Of these, more than 500 are on Indian-flagged vessels, and over 1,100 crew members have already been safely evacuated amid regional risks.

Why is Hormuz critical?

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial route for India’s fuel supply. About 90% of India’s LPG imports pass through this waterway, along with a large portion of crude oil. Ships like Green Sanvi are taking a safer route near Iranian islands under guidance from local authorities to avoid risks.

Iran has clarified that its waters are open for ships that are not involved in hostilities. Indian vessels are allowed safe passage as long as they follow safety rules and coordinate with Iranian authorities.

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