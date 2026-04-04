Will Iran close Bab el-Mandeb strait next after blocking Hormuz? Top official drops big hint

Tehran:

Even as the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt trade across the globe, Iran on Saturday hinted at expanding its maritime strategy by focusing on another vital chokepoint, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, heightening concerns over supply chains and energy flows. The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, hinted at the potential for significant disruption in a series of questions posted on X.

“What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertilizer shipments transits the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait? Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?”

Maritime traffic through Hormuz remains halted since February 28

The hint from the Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf come as maritime traffic through Hormuz remains halted since the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran sparked a war, contributing to tighter global markets.

Apart from this, he also raised questions about which countries and companies are most dependent on the route, signalling that Tehran may be identifying key pressure points to maximise its economic leverage. “Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?" he further asked.

The hint to close this maritime route comes alongside a fresh military escalation. As part of the Operation True Promise 4, Iranian and allied forces launched “Wave 93," targeting Israeli-linked military sites in Western Galilee, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot, according to state media.

Moreover, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it used a combination of missiles and drones strikes, vowing continued operations. Iran also claimed the attacks in response to earlier strikes on its infrastructure, though reports of heavy losses remain unverified.

Know all about Bab el-Mandeb Strait?

Also known as the ‘Gate of Tears’, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a critical 30km-wide maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, separating Yemen (Arabian Peninsula) from Djibouti (Horn of Africa). This strait is a vital artery for global trade, carrying 10-12% of total maritime commerce and nearly 6 million barrels of oil daily.

Located between Yemen and Djibouti, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait links the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal.

Check Global Significance of Bab el-Mandeb Strait

A crucial route for energy exports (oil/LNG) from the Gulf to Europe and North America. The strait is currently a high-risk area for global shipping due to attacks on commercial vessels by Yemen’s Houthi forces, particularly targeting traffic linked to Israel.

Blocking vessels in Bab el-Mandeb Strait forces ships to divert around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 2–3 weeks to journeys and significantly increasing freight costs.