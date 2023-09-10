Haryana govt to organise 200 job fairs this year, over 56,000 jobs to be provided

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE) Haryana government to organise 200 job fair this year

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, on Saturday, announced that 200 job fairs will be organised this year and emphasised the need for self-reliance and self-respect as two important pillars for the upliftment of the youth.

As part of the 'CM Ki Vishesh Charcha' programme, Khattar spoke through a conference to youngsters who have found employment through job fairs. He said that since January 2019, 1,450 job fairs have been held in the state, and 31,217 youths have received employment assistance.

According to an official statement, the CM announced that this year 200 job fairs will be organised. He said 1.14 lakh jobs have been provided and 56,000 more government jobs will be provided to the youth.

The Chief Minister stated that the present government will work to provide 1.70 lakh jobs and added that in addition to this, efforts will be taken to ensure employment for two lakh youths. According to Khattar, the BJP-led state government has offered more than one lakh government jobs on the basis of merit with complete transparency.

He further added that benefits have also been provided under various schemes to establish employment and self-employment options in the private sector. He said that the Haryana Skill Development Mission had benefited more than 80,000 youths. According to Khattar, the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University has also been formed to provide youth with training and education to impart training and industrial-oriented education.

(With PTI Inputs)