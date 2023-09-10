IBPS RRB PO Main 2023 exam section-wise analysis, good attempts, previous year cut-off marks

IBPS RRB PO Main 2023 Exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has successfully conducted the Regional Rural Banks Probationary Officers (RRB PO) Scale-I mains exam today, September 10. The examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) format in a single session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. According to students, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate.
The RRB PO main question paper was comprised of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of total 200 marks divided into five sections. Candidates were allowed to attempt the complete question paper within two hours (120 minutes). Many aspirants said that the question paper was lengthy and time-consuming. Some section-wise questions were bit tricky and were of moderate level.
IBPS RRB PO Main Exam 2023: Section-wise Difficulty Level
|Sections
|Total MCQs
|Marks
|Good Attempts
|Difficulty-Level
|Reasoning Ability
|40
|50
|25-28
|Moderate-Difficult
|Quantitative Aptitude
|40
|40
|23-28
|Moderate-Difficult
|General Awareness
|40
|50
|21-25
|Moderate
|
(i) English Language, Or
(ii) Hindi Language
|
40
40
|
40
40
|26-30
|Easy-Moderate
|Computer Knowledge
|40
|20
|25-30
|Easy-Moderate
|Overall
|200
|200
|110-130
|Moderate
IBPS RRB PO Main Exam 2023: Previous Year Cut-Off
|S.No.
|Sections
|Qualifying Marks
|EWS/ General
|SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD
|1
|Reasoning Ability
|18.50
|16
|2
|Quantitative Aptitude
|6
|3.50
|3
|General Awareness
|2.50
|1
|4 (i)
|English Language
|9.50
|5.75
|4 (ii)
|Hindi Language
|13.25
|10.25
|5
|Computer Knowledge
|8.50
|5.75