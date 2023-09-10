Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
IBPS RRB PO Main 2023 exam section-wise analysis, good attempts, previous year cut-off marks

The examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) format in a single session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 12:18 IST
Image Source : FILE IBPS RRB PO Main 2023 exam section-wise analysis

IBPS RRB PO Main 2023 Exam: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has successfully conducted the Regional Rural Banks Probationary Officers (RRB PO) Scale-I mains exam today, September 10. The examination was conducted online in computer based test (CBT) format in a single session from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. According to students, the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

The RRB PO main question paper was comprised of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of total 200 marks divided into five sections. Candidates were allowed to attempt the complete question paper within two hours (120 minutes). Many aspirants said that the question paper was lengthy and time-consuming. Some section-wise questions were bit tricky and were of moderate level.

IBPS RRB PO Main Exam 2023: Section-wise Difficulty Level

Sections Total MCQs Marks Good Attempts Difficulty-Level
Reasoning Ability 40 50 25-28 Moderate-Difficult
Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 23-28 Moderate-Difficult
General Awareness 40 50 21-25 Moderate

(i) English Language, Or

(ii) Hindi Language

40

40

40

40

 26-30 Easy-Moderate
Computer Knowledge 40 20 25-30 Easy-Moderate
Overall 200 200 110-130 Moderate

IBPS RRB PO Main Exam 2023: Previous Year Cut-Off

S.No. Sections Qualifying Marks
EWS/ General SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD
1 Reasoning Ability 18.50 16
2 Quantitative Aptitude 6 3.50
3 General Awareness 2.50 1
4 (i) English Language 9.50 5.75
4 (ii) Hindi Language 13.25 10.25
5 Computer Knowledge 8.50 5.75
