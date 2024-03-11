BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: Apply online for over 46,000 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC Recruitment 2024 registration begins

BPSC Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of headmaster, and head teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is April 2. A total of 46,308 vacancies will be filled out of which 6,061 vacancies are for headmasters and 40,247 are for head teachers posts in primary schools under the education department, Bihar. To register online, the candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on 'Apply Online'

Now, click on 'bpsc online application'

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Headteacher in primary schools under education department apply online'

A new application form will appear on the screen

Now, enter all required fields, and submit an application form

Take a printout for future reference

Bihar Headmaster registration direct link

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), persons with disabilities (PwD), and female candidates - Rs. 200/-

Other categories - Rs. 750/-

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have passed post-graduation with a 50 percent mark are eligible to apply. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/Women/EWS categories will receive a 5 per cent relaxation in the minimum qualifying degree requirement.

Age Limit -Candidates should be under 60 years of age to be eligible for the position.

BPSC Recruitment 2024: Exam pattern

There are 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions in the BPSC head teacher exam, worth a total of 150 marks. The question paper will have two sections—General Studies and the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd), each with 75 marks—have an equal number of questions.

According to the marking system, applicants receive one mark for each right answer, with 0.25 marks being subtracted for each wrong response. The exam lasts for two and a half hours in total. To be eligible for the exam, candidates in the general category must receive a minimum score of 40%.

Direct link to apply online for Head Teacher Posts

Direct link to apply online for Head Master Posts

