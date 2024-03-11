Monday, March 11, 2024
     
  News
  Jobs
  UPSC latest recruitment 2024 drive: Apply online for 2,280 Nursing Officer, Senior Lecturer, and other posts

UPSC has released notifications for recruitment to the various posts in different departments and organisations. Candidates holding requisite qualifications and experience can submit applications before the last date. Check eligibility, vacancy break up, how to apply and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 13:46 IST
UPSC latest recruitment 2024 PDF
Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2024 Notification

UPSC Mega Recruitment 2024 Drive: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notifications for the recruitment drive for Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Keeper, Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology), Nursing Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. 

A total of 2,280 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer, Personal Assistant, Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Keeper,  Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology), and other posts. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, how to apply, and other details below. 

Vacancy Details

  • Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)- 8 Posts
  • Assistant Keeper - 1 Post
  • Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology) - 3 Posts
  • Research Officer/Planning Officer- 1 Post
  • Assistant Mining Geologist - 1 Post
  • Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - 1 Post
  • Economic Officer - 9 Posts
  • Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)- 3 Posts
  • Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Radio- Diagnosis)- 1 Post
  • Nursing Officer - 1930 Posts
  • Personal Assistant - 323 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)- Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University with more than fifty per cent papers in Cultural Anthropology in the final year exam
  • Assistant Keeper - Master’s degree in Anthropology; Diploma in Museology
  • Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology) - B.Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology
  • Research Officer/Planning Officer- Master’s Degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Psychology or Commerce or Education
  • Assistant Mining Geologist - Masters Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution
  • Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - Masters Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelors Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University
  • Economic Officer - Master’s Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or
  • Econometrics from a recognised University
  • Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)- A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register; M.D.(Anaesthesiology)/ M.S.(Anaesthesiology) from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
  • Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Radio- Diagnosis)- A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical
  • Register or Indian Medical Register; M.D.(Radiodiagnosis) /M.D.(Radiology)/M.S.(Radiology) from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent. 
  • Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University; Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (Registered Nurse or registered Nurse & registered Mid-wife) with the State Nursing Council. 
  • Personal Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree 

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  • Click on 'apply online'
  • You will be taken to the registration page, where you must create your login credentials and finish the registration process by entering all necessary information
  • Use the login ID and password you were given, which were sent to your phone number or email address, to access your account after successfully registering
  •  You will be taken to the application form after entering
  •  Complete the application
  •  precisely After paying the application fee and uploading the documents' scanned pictures, select "submit." 
  • For future use, print off the confirmation page form

