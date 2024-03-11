UPSC latest recruitment 2024 drive: Apply online for 2,280 Nursing Officer, Senior Lecturer, and other posts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC Recruitment 2024 Notification

UPSC Mega Recruitment 2024 Drive: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notifications for the recruitment drive for Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Keeper, Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology), Nursing Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date.

A total of 2,280 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer, Personal Assistant, Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Keeper, Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology), and other posts. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)- 8 Posts

Assistant Keeper - 1 Post

Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology) - 3 Posts

Research Officer/Planning Officer- 1 Post

Assistant Mining Geologist - 1 Post

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - 1 Post

Economic Officer - 9 Posts

Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)- 3 Posts

Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Radio- Diagnosis)- 1 Post

Nursing Officer - 1930 Posts

Personal Assistant - 323 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)- Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University with more than fifty per cent papers in Cultural Anthropology in the final year exam

Assistant Keeper - Master’s degree in Anthropology; Diploma in Museology

Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology) - B.Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology

Research Officer/Planning Officer- Master’s Degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Psychology or Commerce or Education

Assistant Mining Geologist - Masters Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution

Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - Masters Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelors Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University

Economic Officer - Master’s Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or

Econometrics from a recognised University

Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)- A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register; M.D.(Anaesthesiology)/ M.S.(Anaesthesiology) from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Radio- Diagnosis)- A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical

Register or Indian Medical Register; M.D.(Radiodiagnosis) /M.D.(Radiology)/M.S.(Radiology) from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University; Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (Registered Nurse or registered Nurse & registered Mid-wife) with the State Nursing Council.

Personal Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on 'apply online'

You will be taken to the registration page, where you must create your login credentials and finish the registration process by entering all necessary information

Use the login ID and password you were given, which were sent to your phone number or email address, to access your account after successfully registering

You will be taken to the application form after entering

Complete the application

precisely After paying the application fee and uploading the documents' scanned pictures, select "submit."

For future use, print off the confirmation page form

