UPSC latest recruitment 2024 drive: Apply online for 2,280 Nursing Officer, Senior Lecturer, and other posts

UPSC Mega Recruitment 2024 Drive: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notifications for the recruitment drive for Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Keeper, Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology), Nursing Officer, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date.
A total of 2,280 vacancies for the post of Nursing Officer, Personal Assistant, Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Assistant Keeper, Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology), and other posts. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.
Vacancy Details
- Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)- 8 Posts
- Assistant Keeper - 1 Post
- Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology) - 3 Posts
- Research Officer/Planning Officer- 1 Post
- Assistant Mining Geologist - 1 Post
- Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - 1 Post
- Economic Officer - 9 Posts
- Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)- 3 Posts
- Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Radio- Diagnosis)- 1 Post
- Nursing Officer - 1930 Posts
- Personal Assistant - 323 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division)- Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University with more than fifty per cent papers in Cultural Anthropology in the final year exam
- Assistant Keeper - Master’s degree in Anthropology; Diploma in Museology
- Scientist ‘B’ (Computer Science/Information Technology) - B.Tech in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/ Information Technology
- Research Officer/Planning Officer- Master’s Degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Psychology or Commerce or Education
- Assistant Mining Geologist - Masters Degree in Geology or Applied Geology from a Recognised University or Institution
- Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence) - Masters Degree in Applied Geology or Geology or Economics or Bachelors Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University
- Economic Officer - Master’s Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or
- Econometrics from a recognised University
- Senior Lecturer/ Assistant Professor (Anaesthesiology)- A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register; M.D.(Anaesthesiology)/ M.S.(Anaesthesiology) from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
- Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor (Radio- Diagnosis)- A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical
- Register or Indian Medical Register; M.D.(Radiodiagnosis) /M.D.(Radiology)/M.S.(Radiology) from a recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
- Nursing Officer - B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognized University; Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (Registered Nurse or registered Nurse & registered Mid-wife) with the State Nursing Council.
- Personal Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
- Click on 'apply online'
- You will be taken to the registration page, where you must create your login credentials and finish the registration process by entering all necessary information
- Use the login ID and password you were given, which were sent to your phone number or email address, to access your account after successfully registering
- You will be taken to the application form after entering
- Complete the application
- precisely After paying the application fee and uploading the documents' scanned pictures, select "submit."
- For future use, print off the confirmation page form
