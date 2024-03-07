RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 679 Junior Instructor Posts, check eligibility, easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 online application begins

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Instructor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration procedure will conclude on April 5.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 679 vacancies in various departments. The candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in the written exam. Shortlisted candidates will be further called for the interview and document verification procedure.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates must possess 10+2/Diploma/Degree/NCIT from a recognized Institution with one year experience in the respective field from a recognized board.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should be between 18 and 40 years. There will be age relaxation as per government norms.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done based on three staged selection procedures including a written exam, document verification and a medical exam.

Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary as per level 10, 7th pay commission. During the probation period, they will get fixed consolidated pay.

How to apply?

To apply for a job at RSMSSB, please follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB at www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment Portal and complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

Step 3: Login with your registration credentials and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 4: Upload the essential documents in the prescribed size and format to the application form.

Step 5: Proceed for online payment and make the payment successfully.

Step 6: Submit the application form and print it for future reference.

Vacancy details

Junior Instructor (Computer Laboratory) - 202 Posts

Junior Instructor (Employability Skills) - 158 Posts

Junior Instructor (Engineering Drawing) - 100 Posts

Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation & Science) - 219