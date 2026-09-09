Delhi govt steps up safety drive after Satya Niketan tragedy, rescues students from Chirag Delhi PG

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has stepped up inspections of potentially unsafe buildings following the Satya Niketan tragedy, with authorities preventing what could have turned into another major accident in the national capital. In a late-night rescue operation, students staying at a paying guest accommodation in the Chirag Delhi area were evacuated after large cracks were spotted in the building, raising serious concerns about its structural safety.

Students evacuated from unsafe PG

The incident came to light after the Delhi government received information about a PG accommodation operating from a building that had become unsafe for students. Officials acted promptly and evacuated the children from the premises to ensure their safety. According to the information, the students were shifted to safer locations. The boys were accommodated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, while the girls were moved to Vocational College. The action comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of buildings being used as PG accommodations for students, particularly in densely populated parts of Delhi.

Education Minister Ashish Sood attacks Saurabh Bharadwaj

Following the incident, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, raising questions over accountability for the unsafe PG. Sood claimed that Bharadwaj lives just a few steps away from the building where the students were staying. He questioned what accountability the AAP leader would take over the condition of the PG and the alleged lapses that allowed it to operate.

Sood also pointed out that the local councillor belongs to the same party and questioned whether Bharadwaj would explain who was responsible for the alleged corruption and whether he would take responsibility for the situation.

'You were MLA here for 10 years'

Taking a direct swipe at Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sood questioned how such a PG could continue operating when Bharadwaj had represented the area as an MLA for 10 years and had also served as a minister in the government. He alleged that the unsafe PG was functioning despite these circumstances and accused the AAP leader of engaging in political attacks instead of addressing issues concerning public safety. It is worth noting that as many as seven people lost their lives after an old PG collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6.

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