Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out; Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar faces a new threat from Jaideep Ahlawat

The wait for Drishyam: The Conclusion is finally over. The trailer of the much-awaited final chapter in the franchise has been released, bringing Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar. This time, however, he faces a new and determined opponent in Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar.

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out

The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay's carefully protected world comes under fresh threat as Rajveer takes charge of the case and sets out to uncover the truth. Prakash Raj also raises the stakes, while Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor return to their respective roles.

Unlike the earlier films, Drishyam 3 is derived from the franchise but comes with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay. The trailer shows old secrets coming back into the picture as new questions emerge around Vijay and his family. With Rajveer determined to solve the case, Vijay once again has to stay several steps ahead.

The makers also chose Goa for the trailer launch, bringing the franchise back to the place that has become closely associated with Vijay Salgaonkar's story.

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Mrunal Jadhav attended the launch along with director, writer and producer Abhishek Pathak. Producer and JioStar's Head of Hindi & English Entertainment Alok Jain, Star Studio18's Head Ajit Andhare and producer Kumar Mangat also joined the event.

Drishyam The Conclusion cast and release date

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the cast.

The film has been written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the film.

Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, Drishyam: The Conclusion will be released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to release on Oct 2; makers unveil posters of Jaideep, Tabu and others