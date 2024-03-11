UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: 323 vacancies notified for personal assistant posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Personal Assistant in the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 27. The correction facility for the finally submitted application form will be available from March 28 to April 3.
Vacancy Breakup
Total no. of vacancies: 323
- UR-132 Posts
- EWS-32 Posts
- OBC-87 Posts
- SC-48 Posts
- ST-24 Posts
- PwBD-12 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
To apply for the above posts, the candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized university and have passed the stenography test on dictation for 10 minutes with a Speed of 120 words per minute in Stenography (English or Hindi) (b) Transcription Time for the dictation taken as per (ii) (a): 50 minutes (English) / 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on Computer).
Age Limit
- 30 years for URs/EWSs
- 33 years for OBCs
- 35 years for SCs/STs
- 40 years for PwBDs
(Lower Age limit for all Categories is 18 Years)
Pay Scale
- Candidates will get a salary in Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
- Click on 'apply online'
- You will be directed to the registration page where you need to generate your credentials and complete the registration procedure by providing essential details
- After successful registration, log in to your account using the provided user ID and password sent via mail or mobile number
- Once entered, you will be directed to the application form.
- Fill out the application form accurately
- Upload scanned images of the documents, pay an application fee and click on 'submit'
- Take a printout of the confirmation page form for future reference
Application Fee
- Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - Exempted
- All others - Rs. 25/-
- Payment Mode: Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment
- Last date and time: 11:59 P.M. of 26th March 2024