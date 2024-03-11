UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: 323 vacancies notified for personal assistant posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024 notification released

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Personal Assistant in the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 27. The correction facility for the finally submitted application form will be available from March 28 to April 3.

Vacancy Breakup

Total no. of vacancies: 323

UR-132 Posts

EWS-32 Posts

OBC-87 Posts

SC-48 Posts

ST-24 Posts

PwBD-12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To apply for the above posts, the candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized university and have passed the stenography test on dictation for 10 minutes with a Speed of 120 words per minute in Stenography (English or Hindi) (b) Transcription Time for the dictation taken as per (ii) (a): 50 minutes (English) / 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on Computer).

Age Limit

30 years for URs/EWSs

33 years for OBCs

35 years for SCs/STs

40 years for PwBDs (Lower Age limit for all Categories is 18 Years)

Pay Scale

Candidates will get a salary in Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on 'apply online'

You will be directed to the registration page where you need to generate your credentials and complete the registration procedure by providing essential details

After successful registration, log in to your account using the provided user ID and password sent via mail or mobile number

Once entered, you will be directed to the application form.

Fill out the application form accurately

Upload scanned images of the documents, pay an application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the confirmation page form for future reference

Application Fee