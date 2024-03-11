Monday, March 11, 2024
     
  News
  Jobs
  UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: 323 vacancies notified for personal assistant posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: 323 vacancies notified for personal assistant posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024 notification has been released for 323 vacancies of Personal Assistant Posts. Candidates holding graduation pass certificates can submit application forms before the closure of the application window. Check application dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 12:31 IST
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024 notification released
Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024 notification released

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Personal Assistant in the Employee's Provident Fund Organisation, Ministry of Labour and Employment. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 27. The correction facility for the finally submitted application form will be available from March 28 to April 3. 

Vacancy Breakup

Total no. of vacancies: 323 

  • UR-132 Posts
  • EWS-32 Posts
  • OBC-87 Posts
  • SC-48 Posts
  • ST-24 Posts
  • PwBD-12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

To apply for the above posts, the candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized university and have passed the stenography test on dictation for 10 minutes with a Speed of 120 words per minute in Stenography (English or Hindi) (b) Transcription Time for the dictation taken as per (ii) (a): 50 minutes (English) / 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on Computer). 

Age Limit

  • 30 years for URs/EWSs
  • 33 years for OBCs
  • 35 years for SCs/STs 
  • 40 years for PwBDs

    (Lower Age limit for all Categories is 18 Years) 

Pay Scale

  • Candidates will get a salary in Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
  • Click on 'apply online'
  • You will be directed to the registration page where you need to generate your credentials and complete the registration procedure by providing essential details
  • After successful registration, log in to your account using the provided user ID and password sent via mail or mobile number
  • Once entered, you will be directed to the application form.
  • Fill out the application form accurately
  • Upload scanned images of the documents, pay an application fee and click on 'submit'
  • Take a printout of the confirmation page form for future reference

Application Fee

  • Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates - Exempted
  • All others - Rs. 25/-
  • Payment Mode: Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment 
  • Last date and time: 11:59 P.M. of 26th March 2024
