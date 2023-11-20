AFCAT 2024 notification released at afcat.cdac.in, Apply online for 317 vacancies from December 1

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AFCAT 2024 notification OUT

AFCAT 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2024. Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website of AFCAT from December, 01, as per the official website. The last date for submission of the application is December 30, 2023.

This recruitment drive will be conducted for 317 vacancies for the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches/NCC Special Entry/Meteorology Entry. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a written test which will be conducted in February 2024. The course will start in January 2025.

AFCAT 2024: Vacancy Details

Flying - Men - 28, Women - 10

Ground Duty Technical- Men - 149 Posts, Women - 16 Posts

Ground Duty Non-Technical - Men - 98, Women - 16 Posts

NCC Special Entry (Flying) - 10 per cent seats out of CDSE vacancies for PC and 10 per cent seats out of AFCAT vacancies for SSC

AFCAT 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) - The candidate should have passed the 12th class exam with at least 50% marks in Physics and Mathematics, and they must hold either a three-year bachelor's degree or BE/BTech degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognized University.

Ground Duty (Technical): The candidate should have passed 12th with 60 per cent marks in Physics and mathematics. Additionally, they should have completed a degree in engineering or technology at graduation or post-graduation level from a recognized university.

AFCAT 2024: Age Limit

The candidate should be between the age group of 20 and 26 years as of January 1, 2005. i.e. born between 02 January 1999 to January 01, 2005.

AFCAT 2024: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a salary in a pay scale ranging between Rs 56,100 and 1,77,500. The candidates will also get allowances depending on the nature of duty.

How to apply for AFCAT 2024?

Candidates are required to follow the easy steps given below to submit their applications.

Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'AFCAT 2024 registration'

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter all required information such as selection entry, personal, eudcational and other details

Upload documents, make a payment of application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

