Saturday, November 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility

SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility

SAIL Recruitment 2023 notification has released on the official website, sailcareers.com. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification and diploma in the relevant field. Such job seekers can submit applications from November 20, 2023 onwards. Check more details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2023 19:44 IST
SAIL Recruitment 2023, SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification, sail recruitment 2023 apply online
Image Source : INDIA TV SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification released

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before December 16. The online application process will start on November 20, 2023. The application forms will be available at the website, sailcareers.com. 

Through this recruitment procedure, 110 positions will be filled. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and skill test. Below are the eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and additional information that candidates may look up. 

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) - 20 Posts
  • Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) - 10 Posts
  • Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): 80 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator/Electrical Supervisor) - Candidates should have completed matriculation and should have one-year diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized institute. 
  • Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) - 10th pass certificate; three years diploma in Electrical Engineering required from government recognised institute. Candidates should have a valid electrical supervisory certificate of competency to work in mines. 
  • Attendant cum technician (Trainee) - Candidates should have a matriculation certificate with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. 

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit 

  • Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) - 18 to 30 years
  • Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) - 18 to 28 years
  • Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): 18 to 28 years

SAIL Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications by following the easy steps given below. 

  • Visit SAIL’s website, www.sail.co.in
  • Click on the 'Careers' page
  • Click on 'Login'
  • If 'New User', complete One Time Registration (OTR) first and then click on 'Registered User' by using User ID & Password.
  • If already registered, click on 'registered user' by using a user ID and Password
  • Complete the application submission process step by step by filling required information
  • Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News