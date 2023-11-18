SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SAIL Recruitment 2023 Notification released

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before December 16. The online application process will start on November 20, 2023. The application forms will be available at the website, sailcareers.com.

Through this recruitment procedure, 110 positions will be filled. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and skill test. Below are the eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and additional information that candidates may look up.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) - 20 Posts

Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) - 10 Posts

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): 80 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator/Electrical Supervisor) - Candidates should have completed matriculation and should have one-year diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized institute.

Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) - 10th pass certificate; three years diploma in Electrical Engineering required from government recognised institute. Candidates should have a valid electrical supervisory certificate of competency to work in mines.

Attendant cum technician (Trainee) - Candidates should have a matriculation certificate with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

SAIL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator) - 18 to 30 years

Operator-cum-Technician (Electrical Supervisor) - 18 to 28 years

Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee): 18 to 28 years

SAIL Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications by following the easy steps given below.