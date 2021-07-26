UPSC recruitment 2021: Salary upto Rs 1.5 lakh, vacancies in I&B, Home Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

UPSC recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for vacant posts in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Home Affairs. There are total 34 vacancies for the post of Senior Grade in Indian Information Service, and 8 vacancies of Research Officer (Implementation), Department of Official Languages, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The eligible candidates can apply through the website- upsconline.nic.in till August 12. The selected candidates will get a salary upto Rs 1.5 lakh.

UPSC recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates with a Master's degree in Hindi/ English/ Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism/ Mass Communication can apply for the vacnt posts.

The candidates with a minimum experience of two years will be preferred for the posts.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. The reserved category candidates can refer to the official notification for relaxations in the age limit.

Selection process:

The direct recruitment in Senior Grade Indian Information Service Group ‘B’ posts will be made language-wise. There will be no category-wise/community-wise reservation for any of the languages, as per UPSC notification. The recruitment will be held in 10 languages- Hindi, English, Punjabi, Odia, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese and Manipur.

The detailed recruitment notification is available at the website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates can check the details of application process, eligibility criteria, pay scale, as mentioned in the recruitment notification.

