SBI Clerk 2021 main exam postponed, check details

SBI Clerk main exam 2021: The State Bank of India has deferred the clerk main exam, which was scheduled to be held on July 31. The recruitment exam notification is available at the website- sbi.co.in. "Main exam scheduled to be held on July 31 has been deferred till further notice," SBI notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, SBI clerk preliminary exams scheduled at centres of Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik have also been postponed. "The revised date of the exam for these centres will be notified later on," SBI informed in its notification.

According to SBI, "The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik centres for preliminary exam have been intimated by mail and SMS in their registered mail id/ mobile number in this regard."

The recruitment exam is being conducted for over 5000 vacant junior associate posts. For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.

