SBI Clerk Junior Associates prelims 2021 postponed in these cities, check details

The prelims exam was postponed till July 13

SBI junior associates prelims 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has deferred the Junior Associates preliminary exam in cities of Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad and Nashik. The prelims exam was postponed till July 13, the revised exam dates will be notified later on, as per the official notification.

"The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres for Preliminary Examination have been intimated by mail and sms in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard," the notification informed.

SBI has also put on hold the recruitment exam in Leh/ Ladakh. "The recruitment of Junior Associates for the state/UT of “Ladakh”, “Manipur” and “Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive” has been kept in abeyance till further notice."

The Junior Associates prelims exam is being conducted for over 5000 vacant junior associate posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main and a specified local language. For details on recruitment exam, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.

