Punjab PSSSB recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 1,525 junior draftsman, veterinary inspector posts; apply now

PSSSB recruitment 2021: The Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill up the vacant posts of junior draftsman and veterinary inspectors. As per the official notification, there are in total 659 vacancies of junior draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architectural) posts and 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspectors.

The online application process at sssb.punjab.gov.in will be closed on July 22 for junior draftsman post and on July 30 for veterinary inspector post.

PSSSB recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Total vacant posts- 1,525

Post wise vacancies

Veterinary Inspectors- 866

Junior Draftsman- 659

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: The candidates need to pass 10+2 with either of physics, chemistry, biology/ math as a combination from a recognised university or board. The candidates also need to possess a diploma in veterinary science of two years duration from any recognised varsity.

They also need to pass Punjabi in class 10.

Age limit: The upper age limit of general categories should not cross 37 years. The reserved categories- SC/ ST/ backward classes will get a relaxation of five years.

Selection procedure: The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by counselling.

Application fee: The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while Rs 250 for reserved categories- SC/ ST/ OBC.

The application fee for handicapped candidates is Rs 500, while Rs 200 for ex-servicemen.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a minimum remuneration of Rs 29,200, based on 7th pay commission.

The candidates can check further details on recruitment process through the website- sssb.punjab.gov.in.

