IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 92 Junior Assistant posts, apply now

IIT Madras recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras is looking for applications to fill the post of Staff Nurse, Junior Assistant and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT Madras Recruitment 2021 from July 24, 2021. The online application process for the same will be closed on August 23 till 5:30 pm. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 92 vacancies.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Staff Nurse-3

Assistant Security Officer-3

Junior Superintendent-10

Junior Engineer-1

Junior Assistant-30

Junior Technician-34

Junior Technician (Maintenance)-6

Junior Technician (Telephones)-1

Junior Library Technician-4

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 300 as an application fee. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwD/ category, and women are exempted from payment of the application fee.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Age limit

All interested candidates must not succeed the age limit of 32 years to qualify for the post of staff nurse, Assistant Security Officer, Junior Superintendent, and Junior Engineer.

The age limit for the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Technician( Maintenance ), Junior Technician ( Telephones ) and Junior Library Technician is 27 years.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for the IIT Madras Recruitment 2021, candidates must visit the official website if IITM-- recruit.iitm.ac.in and submit their online application forms once the link is activated on July 24.

