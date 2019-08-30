UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2019

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2019: Apply before September 3. Get details here

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC is hiring 415 candidates for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy. Recruitment Online Link is going to close on 3rd September 2019. Candidates who have not applied yet for this recruitment and want to serve the nation advised to fill up the online application before closing the application link at the official website of UPSC -- upsconline.nic.in . The UPSC NDA NA 2 online application was started on 7 August 2019.

Out of total 415 posts under UPSC NDA NA 2 2019, 370 posts are for National Defence Academy and 45 posts are for Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2019 | Vacancy Details:

National Defence Academy – 370

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) –45

Total Vacancies: 415

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For National Defence Academy, Candidates should have passed class 12th of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme), Candidates should have passed class 12th of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit:

Only those candidates can apply who were born between July 2, 2000 and July 1, 2003.

UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2019 | How to apply

Candidates will have to visit the website upsconline.nic.in to apply online. Candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference