UPSC IFS main exam result 2020 released, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IFS main exam result available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS main exam result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Indian Forest Service Main Examination 2020. The IFS Main exam was conducted from February 28 to March 7.

The candidates can check the result through the website- upsc.gov.in. The selected candidates will now be called for the personality tests, the dates of which will be announced soon in the commission's website.

The interview venue will be the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The candidates need to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, EWS, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc at the time of personality test.

The candidates are also required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II. The link will be made available from June 23 to July 7. For further details on IFS exam, candidates can visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.

READ MORE | UPSC to commence interviews for civil services exam from August 2