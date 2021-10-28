UPSC ESE Main Admit Card 2021 released, steps to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC ESE Main exam will be held on November 21

UPSC ESE Main Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the engineering services main examination. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- upsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the main exam is scheduled to be held on November 21.

The main exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper 1 and 2 will be of 300 marks on topics of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom Engineering.

UPSC ESE main admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on the 'ESE Main 2021' admit card link Enter your registration id/ roll number Admit card will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The detailed exam schedule is available at the website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates can also check the details regarding the exam through the official website.