Thursday, October 28, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • SC grants bail to student arrested under UAPA in Kerala over Maoist links
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC ESE Main Admit Card 2021 released, steps to download

UPSC ESE Main Admit Card 2021 released, steps to download

UPSC ESE Main exam will be held on November 21. Download hall ticket at upsc.gov.in

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2021 13:36 IST
UPSC ESE Main exam
Image Source : FILE

UPSC ESE Main exam will be held on November 21

UPSC ESE Main Admit Card 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the engineering services main examination. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- upsc.gov.in. As per the schedule, the main exam is scheduled to be held on November 21. 

The main exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper 1 and 2 will be of 300 marks on topics of Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, and Telecom Engineering. 

UPSC ESE main admit card 2021: How to download 

  1. Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in 
  2. Click on the 'ESE Main 2021' admit card link  
  3. Enter your registration id/ roll number 
  4. Admit card will appear on the screen 
  5. Download, take a print out for further reference. 

The detailed exam schedule is available at the website- upsc.gov.in. The candidates can also check the details regarding the exam through the official website.    

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News