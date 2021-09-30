SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission will announce the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level on September 30. The candidates who have appeared for the CHSL exam can check results on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The candidates who will qualify for the CHSL exam, the successful examinees will be called for document verification.

SSC CHSL Result 2018: How to check

Visit the website- ssc.nic.in Click on the result link Enter the login details A pdf file with names of the selected candidates will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

The selection for SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test. The exam would comprise questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions are being set both in English and Hindi.

