SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 result declared, 28,508 candidates qualify

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 result: The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level 2019 tier-II exam on Thursday (September 30). A total of 28,508 candidates have qualified for the typing test, based on the cut-off in tier- 1 and 2. The cut-off for the general (UR) category candidates is 222.774, SC- 197.546, ST- 190.107, OBC- 215.03, EWS- 206.776.

The merit list contains the roll number, category, and name of the selected candidates. The typing test for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on November 3.

The candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier-2 2019 Result: How to check

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on the result link- 'Declaration of the Result of Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2019' A PDF file, with list of selected candidates will appear on screen Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The marks of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the commission's website on October 7. "This facility will be available for a period from October 7 to 27. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," SSC statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, SSC CHSL (10+2) final exam result has also been released. A total of 18,875 candidates were qualified, the candidates can check result at ssc.nic.in.

