SSC CHSL Final Result 2018 declared, how to check

SSC CHSL Final Result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level 2018 on September 30. The candidates who have appeared for the CHSL exam can check results on the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 18,875 candidates were qualified, the result of which was announced on June 10, SSC notification mentioned.

"As per the provisions of the notice of examination, allocation of posts and departments to the candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘post + department’ exercised by the candidates at the time of document verification, subject to fulfilling the required standards," it mentioned.

SSC CHSL Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in Click on the result link- 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018- Declaration of the Final Result' A PDF file will open containing the details of the allocation Download it, take a printout for further reference.

The selection for SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test. The exam would comprise questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions are being set both in English and Hindi.

