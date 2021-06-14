Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 351 veterinary assistant surgeon posts, apply now

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The application process will be closed on July 23 at opsc.gov.in

Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of veterinary assistant surgeon, class- II (group- B). The application process at opsc.gov.in will be open on June 18.

There are a total 351 vacant posts, and the application process will be closed on July 23.

Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 351

Post wise vacancy details:

General- 96

Scheduled Tribe- 156

Scheduled Caste- 62

SEBC- 37

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidate need to possess a Bachelor's degree in animal husbandry and veterinary science from a recognised university, and should get registered under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 32 years. The candidates applying must attain a minimum age of 21 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as per the government rules.

Application fee:

The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and viva voce test. The written exam will be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar.

The candidates can apply through the website- opsc.gov.in on or before July 23. The application fee can be paid till July 16.