Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 351 veterinary assistant surgeon posts, apply now

Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of veterinary assistant surgeon, class- II (group- B). The application process at opsc.gov.in will be open on June 18.
There are a total 351 vacant posts, and the application process will be closed on July 23.
Odisha OPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Total vacant posts: 351
Post wise vacancy details:
General- 96
Scheduled Tribe- 156
Scheduled Caste- 62
SEBC- 37
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification:
The candidate need to possess a Bachelor's degree in animal husbandry and veterinary science from a recognised university, and should get registered under the Odisha Veterinary Practitioners Act, 1970.
Age limit:
The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 32 years. The candidates applying must attain a minimum age of 21 years. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxations as per the government rules.
Application fee:
The general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the reserved category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and viva voce test. The written exam will be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar.
The candidates can apply through the website- opsc.gov.in on or before July 23. The application fee can be paid till July 16.